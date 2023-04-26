SNL is off this Saturday, but when it returns the following weekend, the episode will be hosted by a familiar face. Pete Davidson is making his return to Studio 8H on May 6th after leaving the sketch series at the end of last season.

It will be an emotional evening for Pete. SNL is where he became famous enough that he could get Edie Falco and Joe Pesci to play his mom and grandfather, respectively, in a semi-autobiographical show; it’s also where he met his even-more-famous now-ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

Don’t expect to hear any jokes about their time together, however.

A source told Page Six that while Davidson will be “a good sport” about his dating life (and his, uh, “very normal-sized penis”), he wants to avoid any cracks about Kardashian. “He’s being a gentleman,” the source added.

We’re told that when Davidson and Kardashian — who were first romantically linked in October 2021 — split in August 2022 after nine months of dating, they agreed to just “drop everything” and “move on… That’s why she’s not mentioned in his stand-up,” says the source.

The musical guest for Davidson’s episode will be Lil Uzi Vert, probably because Kanye West is busy that night. Yeah, let’s go with that.

