Kim Kardashian’s ‘Inner Circle’ Pandemic Tweet Is Being Roasted With A ‘Private Island’ Meme

You may have already heard about Kim Kardashian tweeting photos of her “inner circle” enjoying a lavish private-island birthday celebration during a pandemic. She probably should have thought twice (or twenty-five) times about making this move, but nope. “Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment,” she wrote. “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

The reality star added that she felt “humbled and blessed” while not realizing how not-humble it is to flaunt one’s wealth when millions of Americans have lost their jobs, and over 260,000 people have died from COVID in the U.S. It’s not a good look, and that’s why the ratio of comments-to-likes-and-retweets is entirely off the hook for Kardashian’s tweets. People are responding in the only way that they can right now, which is to mock the heck out of the “I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island” part of the tweet with movie photos that carry a cautionary-tale vibe. That would include Jurassic Park, Battle Royale, and Midsommar representation.

When in doubt, don’t tweet!

