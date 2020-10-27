You may have already heard about Kim Kardashian tweeting photos of her “inner circle” enjoying a lavish private-island birthday celebration during a pandemic. She probably should have thought twice (or twenty-five) times about making this move, but nope. “Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment,” she wrote. “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

The reality star added that she felt “humbled and blessed” while not realizing how not-humble it is to flaunt one’s wealth when millions of Americans have lost their jobs, and over 260,000 people have died from COVID in the U.S. It’s not a good look, and that’s why the ratio of comments-to-likes-and-retweets is entirely off the hook for Kardashian’s tweets. People are responding in the only way that they can right now, which is to mock the heck out of the “I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island” part of the tweet with movie photos that carry a cautionary-tale vibe. That would include Jurassic Park, Battle Royale, and Midsommar representation.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/LP1lkcpFMl — Ethan BOO!ker (@Ethan_Booker) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/VdDfda61xi — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/C4m6npxfxe — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/CzvkPHkxnh — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. (cc @rianjohnson) pic.twitter.com/32kDdBVYVz — Samantha (@SamDianeK) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/fWRc2DAXXr — Untitled Brooke Obie Project (@BrookeObie) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/ISkmzYIllc — Ira Madison III (@ira) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/JWGkWRZbpb — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) October 27, 2020

When in doubt, don’t tweet!