For someone who is so rich she could easily stay out of the spotlight for several years and still be rich, Kim Kardashians just keeps…saying things. This time, she is defending her controversial decision to lose weight before stepping into Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic gown (a move that was already highly criticized).

In a new profile with The New York Times, Kardashian defended her decision to lose 16 pounds in three weeks by saying that people gain and lose weight for roles all the time. She is of course referring to movie roles, not walking down a red carpet for less than 15 minutes, so it doesn’t quite apply. But her logic was…there.

“To me, it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me.” Kardashian was referring to the multiple times Bale has gained and lost weight for movie roles, though, to be fair, that was never really acceptable either. He even admitted that he just “doesn’t eat” which is literally the worst thing you can do.

Kardashian then explained that she wasn’t encouraging her fans to follow in her footsteps. “I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’” she said, adding that if she couldn’t lose the weight, she “just couldn’t have gone, which wouldn’t have mattered. It was just important to me to reach that goal.” As it turns out, the dress didn’t even zip up all the way, which is why she wore a fur coat to hide the back.

Even if she isn’t explicitly encouraging her fans, she is saying that it’s possible to lose that amount in such a short amount of time, even though it should not be, especially for people who don’t have access to the most expensive trainers and dieticians. The moral of the story is this: don’t follow anyone else’s advice, especially people who have more resources at their disposal than most normal people ever will.