Kim Kardashian is a mainstay at the Met Gala, having appeared at the fancy fashion event every year since 2013. There was the floral dress; the gold Versace gown; and the dripping wet look, among other highlights. At this year’s Met Gala, where the theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” she walked the red carpet (with her “homely” but “adorable” boyfriend Pete Davidson) in the same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

“Well, this is Marilyn Monroe’s dress and it is 60 years old and she wore this when she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy in 1962,” Kardashian said. “I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves.” The dress had been on display at a Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Orlando, Florida, which purchased “the most iconic piece of pop culture that there is” for $4.8 million in 2016.

But getting into the vintage gown was not an easy feat. “I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds down today,” Kardashian admitted. “It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We’re having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala].”

The donuts looked… not great. Honestly? Not worth it. If I ever lose nearly 20 pounds in less than a month to fit into a multi-million dollar dress, as I hope to do someday, I would at least treat myself to a chicken sandwich from Popeye’s.

