As things get serious between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, the couple has started to meet each other’s parents. Davidson’s mom famously wants Kardashian to have her grandchildren, while Caitlyn Jenner thinks Davidson’s name is Peter. Parents are hard to understand sometimes!

“I met him for the first time. I was in trouble because I called him Peter, and Kim now starts laughing, ‘It’s not Peter, it’s Pete.’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m just trying to be, you know, polite,” Jenner said on the podcast Full Send. “He seems like a very nice guy, but the best part was Kim seemed, honestly, Kim seemed so happy — and that’s my No. 1 concern, is her happiness.”

Kim does seem super happy with her SNL boyfriend, and they have been doing everything together as of late. Also, his given name is Peter, so technically, Jenner wasn’t wrong!

Jenner recently got a gig as a Fox News contributor, and praised her step-daughter Kardashian for being “one of the most amazing people out there” and a “hardworking, smart businesswoman.” Despite being a news contributor, Jenner clearly doesn’t read the news that much.

Jenner also commented on Kardashian’s famous ex Kanye West, who has been lashing out at Kardashian and Davidson lately. Jenner said she has nothing but respect for West, “Every time we’ve been together, he’s been absolutely great, especially during the transition and this and that,” she added, hinting at the ugly legal battle between West and Kim. “I just have to be a little careful because, you know, he said some things, especially toward the family, and I’m on the family’s side. I wish him nothing but the best. I’d love to see him again.”