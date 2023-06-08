After Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up last August, there were rumors that they “rekindled” their romance at a New York City hotel two months later. It turns out, she was meeting another fella, “Fred,” who probably doesn’t even own a ferry that he bought while stoned. A real drop off.

“What’s so funny is my friends wanted me to meet someone, so we go to New York,” Kardashian said on Hulu’s The Kardashians, according to E! Online. “That’s like my spot, because there’s a private room downstairs… But then on the internet, it was like ‘Kim reconnects with Pete at this place.'” When brother-in-law Scott Disick asked if Davidson was there, she replied, “No. But it was the place that I would go and have my ‘secret dinners’ with Pete.”

Kardashian also revealed what she took away from her time with Davidson (and his BDE). “You obviously learn from every situation,” she said. “And the one thing I learned from my last situation was the media made me feel like I was in like a very serious relationship so quickly. I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak.”

As long as they’re sneaking in the dark. “It’s so weird,” Kardashian confessed. “I can walk out of a photo shoot with 100 people working on set. I can walk out like in a thong. But if it’s, like, you’re there with me [in bed], I’m like, ‘Wait, don’t look at me. Turn the lights off!'”

Well, that explains the sunglasses, at least.

