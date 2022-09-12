Like a groundhog in rural Pennsylvania, Ray J appears once a year. Except instead of informing us how many more weeks of winter to expect, he popped up to talk about his sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

Last week, Kris Jenner appeared on The Late Late Show, where she was hooked up to a lie detector and asked by host James Corden whether she helped her daughter release her sex tape, Kim Kardashian, Superstar. A very normal thing for a mother to do. “No,” Jenner firmly replied. Kardashian’s scene partner, Ray J, isn’t convinced.

“YOU f€Cked with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian — I DONT GIVE A F*CK HOW OLD THIS SH*T IS!! WHAT YOU TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMANE AND FOUL AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL— F*CK THIS BEING JUST RACIST — THIS IS WRONG TO DO TO ANYBODY— YOU THINK YOU. CAN JUST F*CK PEOPLE OVER AND GET AWAY WITH IT FOREVER!!!” he wrote in a rambling Instagram post. Ray J also called out the guy who administrated the lie detector test, John Grogan, calling him a “fake” and a “polygraph parasite.”

IT WAS YOUR MOMS IDEA — YOU WANNA TAKE A FAKE LIE DETECTOR TEST WITH JOHN.GROJAN — ALL YOU GOTTA DO IS GOGGLE HIM AND LOOK AT WHAT COMES. UP! — CLOWN SH*T!! John Grogan is a fake. He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite. He’s been convicted of twenty-six counts of fraud and had his P.I. license pulled from him, and he simply became a world-known polygraph examiner. It’s all B.S. He never graduated from a polygraph school, and everyone knows him for what he is, and I can’t believe he has the things to go on a radio show, have people like me listen, and expect not to be disclosed. THIS IS THE DUDE KRIS JENNER HAD TAKENHER LIE DETECTOR TEST TO MAKE ME LOOK LIKE A LIAR! AND WHATS MORE SAD IS THE NETWORK ALLOWED IT TO HAPPEN!! EVERYBODY IS GETTING SUED BC 4 DEFAMATION!! YOU THOUGHT KIM AND KRIS STORIES WAS TRUE SO YOU RAN THE STORY!! FACTS ARE ITS COMPLETELY FALSE

Ray J ended the post by claiming that “no one CAN STOP ME IM OVERSEAS AT A VILLA IN #dominicanrepublic,” which I’m going to co-opt as my personal sign off, the way Tom Hanks signs tweets with “hanx.” You can read the Instagram message below because no one CAN STOP ME IM OVERSEAS AT A VILLA IN #dominicanrepublic.