Ray J is tired of being used as a scapegoat by the Kardashian family, reminding fans that his and Kim Kardashian’s original sex tape was released in cooperation, not coercion. In a new interview with the Dail Mail, the R&B singer clapped back after a recent episode of the family’s Hulu series made a storyline out of Kanye West supposedly retrieving a laptop with more explicit footage on it for Kim.

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” he said. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

When rumors of the tape first emerged way back in 2006, the former couple went to court along with Vivid Entertainment, the tape’s eventual distributor. Eventually, both reached an agreement with Vivid for the tape to be commercially released. According to Ray J, it was just one of many — all of which he says are in the possession of the Kardashians (which he says Kim kept in a Nike shoe box). “They’re not letting the world know that there’s a bunch of sex tapes that we made but they’re not going anywhere because she has them all,” he confessed.

He also claimed the initial leak was orchestrated by Kris Jenner — Kim’s mother and manager — to generate publicity for the family’s other endeavors, which eventually included a reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “Once I pitched the idea to [Kim], just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there,” Ray J insisted. “From the beginning of us putting this sex tape out, this has been the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment.”

Elsewhere in the story, Ray J provided screenshots of conversations between him and Kim in which he vents his frustrations about the narrative painting him as a villain and she attempts to smooth things over. You can read the full story here.