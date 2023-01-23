Yes, the above headline is an exaggeration and not entirely accurate. Kim Kardashian has made some valuable contributions to culture, including her ongoing fight for prison reform. When it comes to pop culture, however, her track record is a messy one of late. Quite recently even, because Kim has been collecting artifacts previously owned by dead celebrities, and she also allegedly damaged an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress by wearing it to the Met Gala. Not swell.

No one can dismiss one of her current moves, however, because Kim has good taste when it comes to The White Lotus. I kind of want to know how she felt about what went down in the finale, but for now, it’s enough to know that she enjoyed the Lucia and Mia characters. Depending on how one feels about Ethan successfully killing no one, those ladies might have been the biggest winners of Season 2. And Kim K. counts herself as a fan while calling Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò “my girls.” She featured them in a Valentine-theme SKIMS ad and highlighted the images on Instagram.

Honestly, these are some seriously cute underwear sets, and it’s hard to imagine picking a better example (on TV) of girls doing it for themselves right now. And man, these sets are so much better than those crotchless catsuits of yesteryear.

As they say in Sicily, “That’s amore!”