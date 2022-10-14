The controversial racketeering case against Gunna, Young Thug, and their label, YSL, has received national attention and criticism for its use of lyrics as evidence for months, and now, an unexpected new voice has entered the discussion. Kim Kardashian, who has become more involved in the fight for prison reform as she has pursued a law degree, issued a statement in support of Gunna on her social media. In it, she decries his treatment by authorities and a judge’s recent refusal to grant him bond — the third such request that has been denied. His trial is set for January.

“Imagine sitting in a jail cell for 155 days with no bond when the only evidence against you is a ticket for an unrelated window tint and someone saying you were in a gang,” she wrote. “That’s where my friend Sergio finds himself today after having his bond denied for the third time despite there being zero evidence that he committed a crime.”

Gunna’s bond request has been denied three times because prosecutors feel that he might intimidate or tamper with witnesses. However, Gunna’s legal team argues that there’s no evidence to support this fear. Meanwhile, the main evidence against him according to the original indictment is his own music; while Gunna shouts out YSL, prosecutors maintain this means “Young Slime Life,” a gang, not “Young Stoner Life,” Gunna’s label.

Kardashian’s statement refutes this, declaring, “Sergio [Kitchens, Gunna’s real name] deserves better and we all should demand better.” You can read the full statement below.