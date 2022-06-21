Kim Kardashian wants what Ana de Armas has (to be Marilyn Monroe without everyone getting mad at her).

To recap the most controversial dress drama since The Dress, The Kardashians star walked the Met Gala red carpet in the same outfit that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, a.k.a. “the most iconic piece of pop culture that there is.” She also, according to the Marilyn Monroe Collection, permanently damaged the dress that was loaned to her by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Ripley’s would rather you didn’t believe it, because the company released a statement saying that the dress was damaged before they even acquired it for $4.8 million in 2016.

Kardashian also denied that she damaged the dress during an interview with Today on Tuesday. “I respect [Marilyn]. I understand how much this dress means to American history and with the [Met] theme being American, I thought what is more American than Marilyn Monroe singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the President of the United States,” she said. Kardashian also claimed that she didn’t have time to damage it because “I probably had it on for three minutes, four minutes, and then I changed at the top of the stairs.”

When [host Hoda] Kotb, 57, asked Kardashian to address claims the dress was “ruined,” the Skims founder shook her head and said, “No… Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well. There were handlers and gloves that put it on me.”

Is it too late for Blonde to address all this Marilyn-related messiness?

(Via Us Magazine)