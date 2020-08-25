The Republican National Convention’s first night of speakers churned out an ear-piercing extravaganza, in large part due to Kimberly Guilfoyle (girlfriend to Donald Trump Jr.) and her six minutes of shouting at the American people. It was a wild night that has led to a slightly terrified Colbert and stirred up trending tags that include #Adderall and #Cocaine (these are also down to Don Jr.’s suspicious-looking eyes during his speech) as well as #ThePurge (due to the gun-toting McCloskey couple from St. Louis). And now, a new challenge has been born.

We’ve got a serious contender here, who invented this thing and ran right of the gate. Deon from New York City (according to his Twitter handle) sets a high bar with his rendition of “the best. is yet. to come!!!!!”

People are loving this taking-it-to-the-streets spin on Guilfoyle’s climactic crescendo.

The only way someone beats this version of the #Guilfoylechallenge would be if they do it in the original German https://t.co/2ItvdxeJII — Person Woman Man Camera TV (@curmudge_john) August 25, 2020

I just woke my husband from a sound sleep by laughing hysterically at this. I need more of these videos. MORE!!! #guilfoylechallenge https://t.co/joLmSXCKHE — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 25, 2020

Masterful. Do we have any challengers? A few, although they’re not human.

Oh, but remember the cocaine-trending thing? This entry might count.

Don Jr. and Kimberly surely are a match made.. somewhere. One can’t help but conjure up cartoon characters while thinking of her theatrics, and SNL‘s Cecily Strong is also now trending, since people believe that she’ll play the role well when the show returns.

Can’t wait for Cecily Strong to play Kimberly Guilfoyle on SNL!!! So much material, so little time. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

Cecily Strong hive, we are EAAAAAATINGGGG https://t.co/FXebIrRK7l — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) August 25, 2020

Watch Guilfoyle’s speech again here, if you dare.