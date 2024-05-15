King Charles III
King Charles’ New Portrait Is Not Going Over As Bloody Well As Planned, And People Have Thoughts

The Royal Family has certainly been through a lot in the last year or so. After Queen Elizabeth II passed in 2022, Charles stepped up to the symbolic plate as King in 2023, just before revealing he was being treated for cancer in February of this year. There was also the whole tampon thing… but we’ll get back to that.

So, The Royal Family finally revealed King Charles’ official portrait. And you know what? It’s not very optimistic. The painting, made by artist Jonathan Yeo, features a very… vibrant King Charles descending out of an intense red tint. You can see where this is going, right?

The internet never forgets, of course, so everyone was quick to make the same Tampon Gate joke, referencing Charles’ infamous phone call in which he joked about becoming a tampon, a joke he will never live down.

Of the painting, the artist said, “When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and much like the butterfly I’ve painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject’s role in our public life has transformed.” It’s even more puzzling when you look back at his other royal works, which are not at all like his blood-red portrait.

Besides the obvious comments, the real question here is….why? Especially when all of Queen Elizabeth’s portraits were exceedingly normal. But it seems to work in the context of the family.

