In case you went off the grid over the weekend, King Charles was officially coronated on Saturday in a lavish, gold-encrusted ceremony that inspired Monty Python jokes and reportedly cost the U.K. taxpayers up to $125 million in a time of economic turmoil. At least we got a good Katy Perry moment (and response) to watch from this side of the pond, but it would be understandable if the British public wasn’t so thrilled after a lip reader’s claims about what Charles allegedly said within his golden carriage.

Not too terribly long after Charles appeared to be testily demanding that a staffer clean his desk, this new claim isn’t going over well either.

Sky News posted video footage that shows Charles appearing to be displeased with something. The footage is superimposed with alleged complaints such as “this is boring,” “we can never be on time,” and “there’s always something.” According to The Daily Beast, this took place while Charles spent five minutes waiting outside of Westminster Abbey before the coronation ceremony. Here’s the footage, so you be the judge.

The King was pictured looking grumpy as he arrived early at Westminster Abbey for the #coronation ceremony This is what a lip reader thinks he is saying 👇 Read more: https://t.co/tgsUz6zrBE pic.twitter.com/0L6YZ23DOJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 7, 2023

He’s seemingly not thrilled about something. There’s no telling whether the lip reader’s claims are accurate, but lest one think that a Yank interpretation of British temperament is to blame, it sure seems like some Londoners aren’t thrilled either, from the looks of these reactions.

So Charles gets £250mill spent on his coronation & complains to Camilla “this is boring”. Good to know the King appreciates the £ spent while millions of his “subjects” are forced to use food banks. Heaven forbid he tried to get a GP appointment or a Dentist in this country. FFS — Claire #EnoughIsEnough 💙 (@clairebubblepop) May 7, 2023

Charles: A five-minute delay is a personal affront.

"one expert lipreader told Sky News what the King was saying to Camilla at the time.

"We can never be on time," he appears to tell Camilla.

"There's always something… this is boring." https://t.co/q61Jzlx7nt — Sammy Lawrence (@SammyBytes) May 8, 2023

#ConAnation

The #Coronation cost British taxpayers £250m during a cost of living crisis. King Charles:

"This is boring" King Charles's Subjects: pic.twitter.com/KnzjodxbM5 — Cromwell (@Cromwell606) May 8, 2023

"This is boring" I'm so glad King Charles share the same opinion with those of who did not watch his coronation. https://t.co/ootfg5ez93 pic.twitter.com/JXLu1NOQfx — Káyọ̀dé Ògúndámisí 🇳🇬 (@ogundamisi) May 8, 2023

It is boring Charles very boring & all at our expense https://t.co/XqHQP6nqfH — Robbie Kirkham (@Kirkham81) May 7, 2023

You know I didn’t watch coronation as I knew it’d make me angry. But today hearing that Charles said “this is boring” when the country spent £250mill on HIS day when millions like me live in POVERTY, it’s like the biggest FUCK YOU! I’ll remember that next time I use a food bank. — Claire #EnoughIsEnough 💙 (@clairebubblepop) May 8, 2023

Charles caught on hot mic telling Camilla "This is boring", as he attended his own Coronation. Such a massive downgrade from QE2…. pic.twitter.com/tRB7nUQ6ax — Rob Boyd, Esq (@AvonandsomerRob) May 7, 2023

Now if Prince Harry had been caught on camera saying "this is boring" – there'd have been a massive media backlash. But as it's just His Majesty King Charles grumbling, it's fine apparently. https://t.co/XgJ2MJX9sb — ImranBristol (@Imranicus) May 8, 2023

Charles has spoken & he thought the £250m celebration was boring as he had to wait in his golden carriage. https://t.co/x23FzyhG1W — #Bekind (@bennettm0207) May 8, 2023

TripAdvisor review of the ceremony: "Boring", says Charles King from London. — Dr Eric Farmer (@Himself132) May 8, 2023

Again, this ceremony mostly happened on the taxpayer’s dime since the coronation was considered to be a state function. There’s been no comment from Camp Charles as of yet.

(Via The Daily Beast)