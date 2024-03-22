Following increased speculation about her health and whereabouts, Kate Middleton released a video where the Princess of Wales announced that she’s been diagnosed with cancer.

Since January, Middleton has been missing from the public eye. The official story from Kensington Palace has been that she was recovering from emergency abdominal surgery and would return to her royal duties after Easter. However, Middleton has now confirmed that her health condition is more serious than publicly revealed.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” Middleton said via CNN. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

“As you can imagine, this has taken time,” Middleton explained. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

The Princess of Wales concluded by requesting privacy for her and her family, but promised to return to her official duties.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Middleton said. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

You can watch the full video statement below:

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

