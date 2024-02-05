Prince Harry is rushing back to the UK to be with his father after news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis broke on Monday.

According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex will board a flight tonight to be with his family as the royals decide next steps regarding the king’s treatment and fitness to rule. While Charles’ health scare came as a shock to the public, The Guardian reports that he “personally informed both of his sons” as well as his three siblings before alerting the press. Just one month earlier, King Charles shared he’d undergone a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate which resulted in a short hospital stay. Sources say the cancer diagnosis is not related to that resolved health problem which has led some to worry that his cancer diagnosis is even more serious than first suspected.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, Charles’ doctors have advised him to “postpone public-facing duties” while he undergoes outpatient treatment from his country home in Sandringham.

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6 📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement read. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

While Harry will be flying in to support his father’s recovery, Meghan and their two children will be staying home. The couple has been estranged from the British Royals for the past few years, with tensions between Harry and his brother, Prince William, reaching a boiling point after the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare. While the siblings are rumored to no longer be on speaking terms, Harry’s made efforts to rekindle his relationship with his father recently and there’s hope amongst close some that his readiness to be by the king’s side during such a difficult time will mend some rifts between the two.

(Via Cosmo)