As the Kyle Rittenhouse trial devolved into a full-on circus, people are having strong feelings after Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder unloaded on a prosecutor during the proceedings. While Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger began cross-examining Rittenhouse, the judge stopped the trial and sent the jury out of the room when Binger’s line of questioning delved into Rittenhouse exercising his right to remain silent. That’s when things went off the rails. Via Insider:

“I was astonished when you began your examination by commenting on the defendant’s post-arrest silence,” Schroeder said. “That’s basic law. It’s been basic law in this country for 40 or 50 years. … I don’t know what you’re up to.” The judge added: “You’re an experienced trial lawyer, and this should not have been gone into.”

When Binger calmly attempted to explain that Rittenhouse’s testimony opened the door to the questioning, Schroeder yelled from the stand, “Don’t get brazen with me.” The phrase quickly started to trend on social media where people couldn’t believe the outburst.

Holy f**cking shit the judge just completely snapped at the Kyle Rittenhouse prosector: "I was astonished when you began his examination by commenting on the defendant's post arrest silence. That's basic law. It's been basic law in this country for 40 years, 50 years." pic.twitter.com/BeWwcX4GH3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 10, 2021

“Don’t get brazen with me!” shouts the judge in the #KyleRittenhouseTrial, at a point when the prosecutor is responding—in a calm, entirely reasonable manner—to a point the judge just raised. This is WAY outside the zone of responsible judicial behavior.pic.twitter.com/zPxMlxrFNH — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) November 10, 2021

So far in the Kyle Rittenhouse testimony we've seen:

-Rittenhouse sobbing

-Warnings by the defense for a mistrial

-The judge absolutely yelling at the prosecution DON'T GET BRAZEN WITH ME What a consequential day in the trial. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) November 10, 2021

What the hell kind of judge yells “Don’t get brazen with me!” at a prosecutor in the middle of a trial? This is starting to feel like an episode of Boston Legal. Impeach this judge. He should never hear another case. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 10, 2021

DON'T GET BRAZEN WITH ME pic.twitter.com/tmYF7d9DE9 — Edward (@EdwardRussl) November 10, 2021

As if that wasn’t enough, later in the trial, the judge’s phone started going off revealing that his ringtone is “God Bless the U.S.A.” which is often played before Donald Trump rallies.

Wonder what team this judge is leaning towards https://t.co/MBIbDUGeQv — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 10, 2021

"God Bless the USA" is the opening song played at every Trump rally. Lee Greenwood literally sang it at Trump's inauguration. It is the ringtone of the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. https://t.co/HpqpTj56ud — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) November 10, 2021

Hooooooooo boy. When the judge has Trump's entrance song as his ringtone, you know everything's on the up and up. https://t.co/u85EBaDG6J — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) November 10, 2021

Judge's ringtone is "Proud To Be An American" It is literally so over. pic.twitter.com/W68pReho0j — David Carlson (@ImDavidNC__) November 10, 2021

Yes, that’s the judge’s phone ringing during the trial with the ringtone “God Bless the USA.” We’re living in the dumbest satire never written.pic.twitter.com/yKEaxdMgOr — Jesse Mechanic (@JMechanic) November 10, 2021

The ringtone incident was definitely an odd moment, which only added more suspicion to the proceedings after the judge was the only one who seemed to believe Rittenhouse’s sobbing was real when he took the stand. Naturally, Rittenhouse’s legal team is reportedly attempting to capitalize on the situation by requesting a mistrial with prejudice, which would essentially prevent Rittenhouse from being retried if the judge approves.

In an unusual request, Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers are asking for a mistrial with prejudice to be called because prosecutors discussed his right to remain silent in front of the jury. If the judge approves, Rittenhouse could not be retried for the crimes. https://t.co/5JVVcL98Sf — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 10, 2021

(Via Insider)