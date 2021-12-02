There are a lot of unhinged hosts on Fox News, but for ages few talked about Lara Logan. No more. A once-respected journalist who’s fallen so far she now works for Fox Nation, Logan turned heads the other day when she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top immunologist and face of the battle against COVID, to Dr. Joseph Mengele, the Nazi doctor known as the “Angel of Death” due to his love of grotesque experiments on Jewish inmates. The GOP loves making offensive comparisons between mask mandates and the Holocaust, but this may have been too much for even Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Since then, Logan has been roasted, including being denounced by the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, and the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum. Now, as per Mediaite, she’s striking back in the most GOP 2021 way possible: She’s blocked the latter on Twitter.

Logan’s argument, like many that compare attempts to end the pandemic to the systematic eradication of six million Jewish people by the Nazi regime, was hardly air-tight, to put it mildly. The Fox host said that “people” (it’s always some vaguely defined group) had told her Fauci “doesn’t represent science to them.” Instead he represented Dr. Mengele. [deep breath] In what way, pray tell?

“Because the response from COVID. What it has done to countries everywhere. What it has done to civil liberties. The suicide rates. The poverty. It has obliterated economies. The level of suffering that has been created because of this disease is now being seen in cold light of day, i.e. the truth, and people see there is no justification for what is being done.”

Fox host Lara Logan says that people tell her that Dr. Fauci doesn't represent science, but represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor known as the "Angel of Death" for performing medical experiments at Auschwitz: "I am talking about people all across the world are saying this" pic.twitter.com/fF2DAWfG7d — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 30, 2021

The Auschwitz Museum’s Twitter account later condemned Logan’s words. “Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful,” they wrote. “It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.”

Then people noticed Logan had blocked the museum’s Twitter account.

Congratulations to Rupert and Lachlan Murodch. Lara Logan, one of your Fox hosts, just blocked the Auschwitz Museum. And Paul Ryan, Fox board member — take a bow. You deserve some credit here as well. https://t.co/s5sQSdwE6B — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) December 1, 2021

the series of life choices u have to make to end up at a point where u block the auschwitz memorial… https://t.co/BBHZshjsWp — andy™ (@andylevy) December 1, 2021

Classy! Definitely some smart choices Logan has made on her life path to get to this hallowed place. Of course, it’s not the first time Logan’s journalistic bona fides were called into question. In 2013, Logan aired a story on Benghazi on 60 Minutes, which was then roundly debunked. She was forced to take a leave of absence, and by 2018 she was gone.

Never forget that Lara Logan tanked her once-serious career in journalism by running actual fake news on 60 Minutes https://t.co/Nh70Fe4gl0 pic.twitter.com/1ZOJqnDWsj — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) November 30, 2021

But if real news organizations think you’re bad at journalism, it’s clear there’s always work at the Fox Corporation. Just ask Lara Logan.

