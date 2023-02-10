Larry the Cable Guy got a taste of conservative outrage after he made a joke about Marjorie Taylor Greene acting out at the State of the Union address. The backlash was particularly ironic given Larry (real name: Dan Whitney) is not shy about his political beliefs, and a bleeding heart liberal he is not.

“This pic reminds me of every comedians x girlfriend coming to their show and sitting in the back 6 days after the breakup,” Larry tweeted along with four photos of Greene’s Cruella-like outfit.

This pic reminds me of every comedians x girlfriend coming to their show and sitting in the back 6 days after the breakup. pic.twitter.com/BAXCkMQtwt — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) February 9, 2023

Despite defending Greene in the replies, Larry received pushback from Republicans and fired back on Thursday night.

“This wasn’t a political joke!” The Cable Guy tweeted. “Unbelievable. Lighten up some of you sheesh. It was about a comedian getting heckled by his x at the club. She had all the gestures. Some of you def don’t follow me or you’d think twice on your dumb comments.”

This wasn’t a political joke! Unbelievable. Lighten up some of you sheesh. It was about a comedian getting heckled by his x at the club. She had all the gestures. 🤷‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ Some of you def don’t follow me or you’d think twice on your dumb comments. https://t.co/poYxoThcl8 — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) February 10, 2023

In Larry’s defense, his politics are pretty clear. A quick look through his timeline should’ve put to bed any concerns that he leans heavily to the right. Just take a look at his recent tweets and retweets.

Now it’s time for the final nail… write them a mean letter telling them to knock it off, but really mean like. https://t.co/z8mwAXysmc — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) February 9, 2023

Turn that frown upside down with this guy!https://t.co/AaVUGAjC6Q — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) February 8, 2023