Larry the Cable Guy got a taste of conservative outrage after he made a joke about Marjorie Taylor Greene acting out at the State of the Union address. The backlash was particularly ironic given Larry (real name: Dan Whitney) is not shy about his political beliefs, and a bleeding heart liberal he is not.
“This pic reminds me of every comedians x girlfriend coming to their show and sitting in the back 6 days after the breakup,” Larry tweeted along with four photos of Greene’s Cruella-like outfit.
This pic reminds me of every comedians x girlfriend coming to their show and sitting in the back 6 days after the breakup. pic.twitter.com/BAXCkMQtwt
— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) February 9, 2023
Despite defending Greene in the replies, Larry received pushback from Republicans and fired back on Thursday night.
“This wasn’t a political joke!” The Cable Guy tweeted. “Unbelievable. Lighten up some of you sheesh. It was about a comedian getting heckled by his x at the club. She had all the gestures. Some of you def don’t follow me or you’d think twice on your dumb comments.”
This wasn’t a political joke! Unbelievable. Lighten up some of you sheesh. It was about a comedian getting heckled by his x at the club. She had all the gestures. 🤷♂️🤦🏼♂️ Some of you def don’t follow me or you’d think twice on your dumb comments. https://t.co/poYxoThcl8
— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) February 10, 2023
In Larry’s defense, his politics are pretty clear. A quick look through his timeline should’ve put to bed any concerns that he leans heavily to the right. Just take a look at his recent tweets and retweets.
Now it’s time for the final nail… write them a mean letter telling them to knock it off, but really mean like. https://t.co/z8mwAXysmc
— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) February 9, 2023
LMAO pic.twitter.com/mPj5cOADmO
— Declaration of Memes (@libertycappy) February 8, 2023
Turn that frown upside down with this guy!https://t.co/AaVUGAjC6Q
— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) February 8, 2023
https://t.co/h7A5mSyhTF pic.twitter.com/B4fJ0Z3nEo
— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) February 8, 2023
It’s crazy what ya learn as the years roll on after damage is done. This is why you question everything like the hippies told us to do before some of them put on suits and became what they hated. In the words of the Buckinghams, “it’s kind of a drag”https://t.co/kgOKKVOQY1
— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) February 1, 2023
On top of that, Larry actually likes Greene and made it a point to defend her after making his “joke.” He also shut down a Twitter user who accused of him voting for Biden.
Ya I like her moxy but def needed a few speech classes.
— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) February 10, 2023
I didn’t vote for him. It’s not a political joke.
— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) February 10, 2023
In short, as much as conservatives love to complain about liberal snowflakes and how no one can take a joke anymore, they should probably take a good look in the mirror. When you’re accusing freaking Larry the Cable Guy from The Blue Comedy Tour fame of being “woke,” something’s gone wrong.