Ahead of Tuesday’s night State of the Union address, Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to troll President Joe Biden over the Chinese spy balloon incident. Despite the fact that Biden ordered the balloon shot down and reports that at least three balloons passed over the U.S. during Donald Trump’s presidency, Greene thought it would be hilarious to mock Biden by threatening to bring a white balloon to the address.

“It’s just an innocent balloon,” Greene tweeted along with a video of her carrying the balloon.

The Georgia congresswoman took things even further in another video shared by RSBN. Via CBS News:

“President Biden isn’t afraid of balloons, he allowed China to traverse the United States with a Chinese spy balloon, gather intel from all of our military bases, our food factories, our cities, our critical infrastructure, send it back to China, before shooting it down on February 4,” she said. “The president owes the American people an apology, he owes an explanation, and he owes the American people a very serious plan on how he’s going to address China in the future,” she told RSBN.

Greene ultimately never made good on her promise, and she arrived at the State of the Union address without the balloon in tow. However, that didn’t stop the jokes from flying on Twitter where people made several references to Pennywise the Clown from Stephen King’s It. Greene couldn’t have teed them up any better if she tried.

White supremacist Pennywise with bigger clown shoes: pic.twitter.com/anXuDtRkuu — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) February 8, 2023

"It" is in the building. Stephen King, help us. pic.twitter.com/xDjMGWG7Kr — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) February 7, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene is the Wish version of Pennywise 🤡pic.twitter.com/4R7ArSMMdH — Gabe Sanchez  (@iamgabesanchez) February 8, 2023

Gridlock may cause the US to default on it's debts this year, but hey at least we have pennywise here patrolling the halls of congress. https://t.co/inVCJu8uRL — Tom says listen to Honey by Samia 🇺🇦 (@tomwilliams030) February 8, 2023

While Greene didn’t bring the balloon, she seemingly tried to dress like that while attending the State of the Union address. That outfit choice fired up a round of Cruella jokes, which you can see below: