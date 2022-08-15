Lauren Boebert can’t stop stirring the pot on social media, so it’s no surprise that she and her family keep the chaos going at home. Last week, we heard about how Boebert’s husband, Jayson (who has previously tangled with the law in an obscene way while Boebert blamed the woman on the receiving end of his display) went on a temper tantrum in their neighborhood.

Initially, we heard vague details about the incident, which was to be expected as the dust settled. Denver Post reported that Jayson had grown irate about complaints that his son was one of multiple kids racing a dune buggy at dangerous speeds. He reportedly got in people’s faces, wanting to fight, and then the 911 call surfaced. Details of the transcript indicated that Jayson was “probably drunk” and was roundly considered a “jackass” and “dumb as a post” while also speeding through the neighborhood on a rampage. The neighbors also, as Business Insider further points out, panicked on the 911 call over the Boeberts’ lust for guns:

“It’s the Boeberts, if you know who the Boeberts are,” the neighbor added to dispatchers, asking for the sheriff. “Our wonderful congresswoman,” another voice was heard saying in the background, per the audio. “I’m sure he’s loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She’s loaded. They all have guns,” a neighbor said in a 911 call obtained by the Post. “He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight.”

The Denver Post reports that Jayson did run over a neighbor’s mailbox while wildly careening down the street, and he was reportedly getting in people’s faces, and it’s sure not looking great. No charges were pressed, but that doesn’t preclude some sort of civil suit over property damage. Meanwhile, Boebert has not commented on the incident and is wildly tweeting about everything else in the world. She’s still terribly wound up about the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, and in the below tweet, she doesn’t seem to realize that Trump could release that warrant if he really wanted people to see it.

RELEASE THE WARRANT! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 12, 2022

