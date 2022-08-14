If you think it’s bad enough having Lauren Boebert in a position of power, imagine being her neighbor. Last week, word broke that the cops were called after one of her sons was driving around the neighborhood on a dune buggy, wreaking all manner of havoc. When residents called the authorities, Boebert’s husband Jayson — the one who exposed himself to a woman at a bowling alley — only made matters worse. Now you can hear the panicked calls to 911.

Here is the 911 call involving Jason Boebert, husband of @laurenboebert, and one of her sons. It’s disheartening to know how unstable this family is. pic.twitter.com/gkGc38nVDU — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) August 13, 2022

The Denver Post obtained audio of two 911 calls by neighbors of the Boeberts, and you can hear the stress in their voices as events were still unfolding. In the first, a man can be heard yelling at Jayson Boebert mid-call as he was allegedly running over his mailbox.

“Stop, you jackass! Get the f*ck out of here,” neighbor can be heard yelling as he tries to explain the situation to the dispatcher. “Come on, man. What are you doing? What did we do wrong?”

The man explains that Jayson was “trying to claim that someone took a swing at his kid and nobody did.” He describes him as “dumb as a post” and “irrational.” He also claimed he was “probably drunk. You could probably get him for a DUI, he just drove down here.”

In the other call, a woman says, “He’s just speeding up and down the road, all over the place, just freakin’ through his property.” She adds, “He’s going like 50 miles an hour and this is a residential lane, there’s kids. We tried to stop him and he’d just freakin’ cuss at us and just left.”

In the background, someone can be heard sarcastically referring to Jayson’s wife as “our wonderful congresswoman.”

Boebert, who is one of many in the GOP who had a meltdown over federal authorities investigating former president Donald Trump over possible violation of the Espionage Act, is running for re-election. She once heckled the current president as he was talking about his dead son Beau.

(Via The Denver Post)