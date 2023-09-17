What does a Republican have to do to get trashed by other Republicans in 2023? Apparently groping your boyfriend’s crotch during an all-ages production of the Beetlejuice musical is one way. Last Sunday MAGA lawmaker Lauren Boebert did just that while in Denver, and though she’s tried to deny and spin it, video footage keeps emerging to make her look even worse. She’s yet to face any serious blowback, but already even Republicans are starting to turn on her.

Ann Coulter — who’s no stranger to trashing the Trump wing of her party — called Boebert a “Totally embarrassing bimbo,” adding, “Can’t Colorado find SOME Republican not trashy and stupid to represent them in the 3rd congressional district?”

Meghan McCain didn’t mince words either. “Lauren Boebert is trash,” she wrote on the joint formerly known as Twitter. “She lectures everyone about the LGBT community being a threat to children while getting caught performing a lewd sex act in a public theatre where children possibly were. This is ‘family values’? This is why people think the GOP are all hypocrites.”

Far right dude Erick Erickson called out her dishonesty. “On Boebert, the tribe will defend what the tribe will defend, but she denied it until exposed,” he wrote. “She behaved badly. Excuse it all you want — she behaved badly, denied it till exposure, and there’s no excuse except tribally.”

Former Virginia representative Denver Riggleman simply had a joke. “Lauren Boebert seems a bit confused about Freedom Caucus members telling her to ‘reach across the aisle,’” he zinged.