Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s first week back from congressional hiatus did not revolve around any lawmaking but, instead, how she got kicked out of Beetlejuice last weekend and exited the venue while doing little twirly dances with a mystery companion. He was later revealed to be a Democrat Bar Guy, whose trendy Aspen cocktail bar held a drag show and participates in annual Gay Week festivities. Oddly, he’s apparently dating a diehard MAGA who has bashed drag shows, but that’s only one of the bonkers parts of this adventure.

Because this story cannot end, the pregnant woman who sat directly behind Boebert then revealed that she asked the congresswoman to stop vaping and received a flat-out “no.” A spokesperson strenuously denied any lawmaker vaping at the show, and Boebert thought the situation was too funny and tweeted that she would only “plead guilty to laughing and singing out loud.” Surprise, surprise — just like when Boebert was busted for lying by video footage showing her running up the Capitol steps when she missed a vote and claimed she skipped it as a “protest” — she was lying about the vaping, too.

Denver NBC affiliate 9 News acquired even more surveillance footage (tweeted by journalist Kyle Clark) that shows Boebert vaping before the show while a woman asks her to stop. She’s also shown “dancing” in her seat and generally acting like a menace to society.

NEW: GOP Rep Lauren Boebert denied vaping during a Denver Center for the Performing Arts musical before being kicked out Sunday. @Marshall9News got the video. Take a look. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/VtT67Vn4L9 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 15, 2023

Man, Boebert was really getting down here. She was *very* enthused over Beetlejuice. And I realize that “rootin’ tootin'” gets used a lot here while referencing her, but the term completely works to describe those arms-only dance moves. Her idol would be proud.