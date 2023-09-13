Rootin’ tootin Lauren Boebert did not wait around too long after filing for divorce from alleged hothead Jayson Boebert. She did release a pointed statement while insisting that she’s “always been faithful in my marriage.” Boebert also cited irreconcilable differences, which is generally a catchall term, as many people who have been divorced knows. The suddenness of the announcement presumably blindsided Jayson, and given that Boebert is all about “family values” and told women to run after Jesus when they have marriage problems, her divorce statement felt rather cryptic.

The filing happened in May, which really isn’t too long ago in light of an 18-year marriage. Everyone moves at their own pace, yet people still took note of Boebert’s companion during video footage of her being kicked out of Broadway’s traveling Beetlejuice show. The MAGA congresswoman was holding hands with a man that was revealed by the Daily Mail to be Quinn Gallagher, who is not only a bartender and co-owner of Hooch Craft Cocktail bar but also apparently a Democrat. Not only that, but MeidasTouch did some more legwork, which reflects interestingly upon a 2022 Boebert tweet: “Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars.”

Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 6, 2022

MeidasTouch reports that Hooch, which is located in Aspen, Colorado, regularly participates in the city’s annual Gay Ski Week festivities. You can see a purported flyer for the event here for this year’s “A Winter Wonderland Burlesque and Drag Show.” As Meidas Touch further notes and illustrates, “Dances and other performances were captured by those in attendance.”

Boebert has yet to comment on Bar Guy on Twitter (she has been trashing Bidenomics today), but just FYI, Hooch is listed on the roster for 2024’s Aspen Gay Ski Week. The bar will host a Women’s Cocktail Reception with the following description:

Cocktails & Nibbles – Join us for a fun party starting at 5:30 on Thursday night. We will be serving up a selection of complimentary cocktails and appetizers. This is a great chance to meet with old friends and maybe meet that new special someone. DJ Autumn Leilani joins us again during this cozy and energetic event for Womxn of AGSW.

Something tells me that Boebert will not be in attendance, but who knows?

(Via MeidasTouch & Aspen Gay Ski Week)