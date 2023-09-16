Lauren Boebert
Grainy Night Vision Video Appears To Show Lauren Boebert Fondling Her Date While Getting Her Breasts Groped During The ‘BeetleJuice’ Musical And People Are Losing It

Lauren Boebert is a land of contrasts. On one hand she can baselessly accuse the LGBTQIA+ community of “grooming” children and exposing them to sex acts. On the other she’ll go to an all-ages musical and get handsy with her date. The MAGA lawmaker has seen a lot of blowback since news spread of her antics at a regional production of Beetlejuice on Sunday. Initially she denied vaping during the show, which security video taken that night later disproved. But now there’s proof that she did even more than that.

As per The New York Post, new video shows Boebert not only vaping during the stage musical take on the Tim Burton favorite, but also getting felt up by her date. She returns the favor, groping his crotch amidst an audience of family members.

Boebert’s date was later identified as a Democrat bar owner who’s hosted drag queen shows — the kind of event that’s been brazenly demonized by folks like the Colorado representative.

As the scandal spread, Boebert issued a carefully worded apology blaming her antics on her continuing divorce from a guy who once exposed his genitals in a bowling alley.

Many pointed out that crusading against people allegedly exposing kids to sex while getting frisky in front of kids might be a pretty solid example of hypocrisy.

