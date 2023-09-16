Lauren Boebert is a land of contrasts. On one hand she can baselessly accuse the LGBTQIA+ community of “grooming” children and exposing them to sex acts. On the other she’ll go to an all-ages musical and get handsy with her date. The MAGA lawmaker has seen a lot of blowback since news spread of her antics at a regional production of Beetlejuice on Sunday. Initially she denied vaping during the show, which security video taken that night later disproved. But now there’s proof that she did even more than that.

It wasn’t just the vaping. The REAL reason Lauren Boebert was kicked out? She was groping her date’s genitals while he groped her breast. In a theater. At a show where kids were allowed. pic.twitter.com/31J3OMI2T4 — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) September 15, 2023

As per The New York Post, new video shows Boebert not only vaping during the stage musical take on the Tim Burton favorite, but also getting felt up by her date. She returns the favor, groping his crotch amidst an audience of family members.

Boebert’s date was later identified as a Democrat bar owner who’s hosted drag queen shows — the kind of event that’s been brazenly demonized by folks like the Colorado representative.

As the scandal spread, Boebert issued a carefully worded apology blaming her antics on her continuing divorce from a guy who once exposed his genitals in a bowling alley.

UPDATE: Rep Lauren Boebert (R) has issued an apology for not telling the truth about the vaping/groping/arguing/disruptive behavior that got her thrown out of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. "I simply fell short of my values," Boebert said. #copolitics https://t.co/OI22EKNTaY pic.twitter.com/SgYP40Ch1G — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 16, 2023

Many pointed out that crusading against people allegedly exposing kids to sex while getting frisky in front of kids might be a pretty solid example of hypocrisy.

“Trans & gay people should stop exposing children to their sexuality!” Lauren Boebert said as she fondled her boyfriend’s penis in a large auditorium filled with kids. “Why can’t they kept it to themselves” she vaped, as her boyfriend batted at her breast like a bear at beehive. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) September 15, 2023

I’m sorry but ripping clouds and playing grabass during beetlejuice is the coolest thing that awful lady has ever done — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) September 15, 2023

Look, if George Santos can stay in Congress after creating an entire fictitious identity and defrauding veterans and their dogs, Lauren Boebert can stay in Congress after vaping and engaging in sex acts in a packed theater during Beetlejuice — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2023

Lauren Boebert has talked a lot about LGBTQ people, “appropriate behavior.” And now she gets caught fondling her partner in a packed theatre. Imagine for one moment a trans person was caught doing this. The news stories. The bills. The media circus. Still not a drag queen. https://t.co/OzOqsWXJvh pic.twitter.com/3hs1OEINcb — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) September 15, 2023

(Via NY Post)