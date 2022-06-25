Conservatives haven’t been rejoicing too much about the end of safe and legal abortion across the whole of America. Even the former president who made the Supreme Court decision possible is reportedly worried it will lead to a massive backlash against the GOP. Others are worried about violent protests. It’s true, police have been attacking protesters across multiple cities. But so far, the only violence from protesters has been made up by the far right.

On Friday, hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned after almost half a century, possible future former restaurant owner (and lawmaker) Lauren Boebert posted an ominous image: several piles of bricks sitting on a road in D.C. She tweeted at the Capitol police, asking “why are there 20 pallets of bricks one block from the House Office Buildings?”

.@CapitolPolice why are there 20 pallets of bricks one block from the House Office Buildings? pic.twitter.com/teI7YPJN0h — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 25, 2022

Alas, all she had to do was take a closer look. The Daily Beast did, and they revealed that, as per signs right next to the pallets, was a sign informing passersby that it’s part of an ongoing construction project on First Street in D.C. There was even a permit. She could have also consulted the District Department of Transportation’s website, which informs citizens that that part of First Street is indeed “under construction.”

Had she approached the bricks, she would have also seen a construction site, with a back alley in the midst of being ripped up, complete with a nearby bulldozer.

Perhaps what Boebert was trying to do was make a call-back to the summer of 2020, when conspiracy theories abounded about pallets of bricks “mysteriously” showing up near Black Lives Matter protests sites. Conservatives would claim that they were put there for antifa members to wreak havoc. Antifa members wondered if they’d been planted by the far right to discredit them. Alas, there was never evidence of either.

Boebert’s tweet tricked a lot of people on the right, but others took the time to educate her about a mystery she could have easily solved on her own.

Lauren Boebert Baffled by ‘Bricks’ Belonging to a Construction Site https://t.co/uBLakWhOFC via @thedailybeast — Schrödinger's Zen…(or Roger) (@RWNJ_) June 25, 2022

There is literally a gigantic brick building, in the pic, behind the pallets. Total mystery as to why they may be there, huh? https://t.co/q1NDquZ8GJ — DISSIDENT (@philthatremains) June 25, 2022

Street repairs, you absolute nimrod. Perhaps you’re confused because it’s a sign of government employees doing their work instead of trolling bitchute and guzzling Q posts. https://t.co/V0NOgErz9B — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) June 25, 2022

What a moron. Lauren Boebert tries to get a conspiracy theory going on Twitter. Turns out there’s a construction project going on just feet from these bricks. pic.twitter.com/zhn2Yp6I4A — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 25, 2022

As I've said, lying about the prospect of pro-choice violence (as with this dumb tweeted pic of what's obviously building materials) is how the right covers for its own violence. Remember how Trump tried to use "antifa" as an excuse for his coup? https://t.co/eyNfPPgZeH — Roy Edroso (@edroso) June 25, 2022

Naturally Boebert has, at least of this writing, not taken down her misleading tweet.

🙄@RepBoebert still has this tweet up even though she’s been told the bricks are for a construction project… https://t.co/YiHO8l8ypp — Venture Capital (@kelly2277) June 25, 2022

