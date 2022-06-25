Republicans are none too happy about the Jan. 6 committee hearings, and no wonder: Not only are they unveiling one damning bombshell after another, but they’ve been ratings hits. There’s been little pushback, partly because there’s not much they can say. But some have been trying the “I know you are but what am I?” approach. Tucker Carlson bizarrely described some late night comedy creators, including a dog puppet, staying a bit too long on Capitol Hill an “insurrection.” And now Marjorie Taylor Greene has done the same to peaceful protests over the end of federal abortion rights.

I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy. If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me pic.twitter.com/o4889FBFyF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2022

After the Supreme Court ended Roe v. Wade after half a century, throwing the nation into chaos, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was one of the Democratic lawmakers seen speaking with protesters in D.C. That really got to Greene, who was one of the GOP lawmakers alleged to have sought pardons after the events of Jan. 6. “AOC just launched an insurrection,” Greene tweeted. “Any violence and rioting is a direct result of Democrat marching orders.”

But Ocasio-Cortez, who in the past has been harassed by Greene, didn’t let that one go unanswered. “I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” she wrote. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me.”

Greene was but three days into her tenure as a Georgia representative when the Capitol was stormed by violent Trump supporters, all revved up on election fraud lies spread by Greene and many others. Since then she’s done very little actual congressional work, having been booted from committees over her incendiary comments and actions, leaving her plenty of time to make bizarre news on an almost daily basis. For instance, on Thursday she went off on a British journalist over gun control, claiming that the U.K. is rife with “mass stabbings.”