Lauren Boebert Was A Predictable Nuisance During Biden’s State Of The Union, Even Heckling Him As He Talked About His Dead Son Beau

Back in 2009, much ado was made when Joe Wilson, Republican representative from South Carolina, heckled then-president Barack Obama during a joint session of Congress, shouting, “You lie!” during one of his claims. Wilson received bipartisan condemnation. He quickly atoned. Obama accepted it, saying, “He apologized quickly and without equivocation and I’m appreciative of that.”

Jump 13 years and incivility — and a lack of any apology, ever — is the norm in Congress. When President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union, on Tuesday night, he was met with not only House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy checking his phone. Biden also received loud interruptions from the expected suspects: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, the latter who actually heckled him while he was talking about his dead son Beau — not unlike what Trump did back in 2020.

Boebert and Greene kicked things off right away, defiantly turning their backs as Biden and team entered the House chamber and tooling around on their phones.

Around the halfway mark of Biden’s hour-long address, the two were identified as the lawmakers starting a failed group chant of “Build the wall” from within the chamber.

Boebert repeated that one on Twitter during the speech.

But that was nothing compared to what happened later during Biden’s address. He was talking about soldiers who were killed by cancer. At that point, a voice quickly identified as Boebert’s was heard shouting about “13” soldiers, a reference to the soldiers killed during the evacuation of Afghanistan. As it happened, Biden had been right on the verge of mentioning his son Beau, whose cancer may have been caused during his service in the Iraq War. Boebert was promptly booed.

Boebert later admitted to the heckle, saying that when Biden mentioned “flag-draped coffins,” she “couldn’t stay silent.”

But to everyone else, it was even more disrespectful than she intended it to be.

Both Boebert and Greene have been in rare form lately. Boebert recently said America should be “liberated” like Ukraine, prompting furrowed brows. Greene, meanwhile, actually spoke at a white nationalist rally, prompting little pushback from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. They are indeed quite the pair.

Joe Wilson, meanwhile, is still in Congress. It’s unclear whether or not he attended Biden’s first State of the Union, but if he did he kept quiet.

