Lauren Boebert Is Calling For Canada To Be ‘Liberated’ Like Ukraine

Rep. Lauren Boebert has never been the sharpest knife in GOP’s drawer. In the 13 months she has officially been an elected lawmaker for the state of Colorado, her political career has become a seemingly never-ending cycle of her making comments that are both dumb and ignorant, then being dragged mercilessly for her lack of knowledge about everything from the American Revolution to the U.S. Constitution. So it’s hardly surprising that, given her cluelessness about American politics, her thoughts on foreign matters would be even more misguided—as she proved this weekend.

As HuffPost reports, the gun-lovin’ Coloradan chatted with Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany and Pete Hegseth from CPAC on Sunday, where her attempts to praise Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned into yet another terrible take, when she attempted to compare the innocent Ukrainians who are arming themselves in an effort to protect their country and freedoms to the truckers creating a massive clusterf*ck in Canada, simply because they don’t want to get vaccinated against COVID.

“I pray for Ukraine and I wish them the best,” Boebert said. “They have a great president right now who has really said clearly, ‘Live free or die.’ He said, ‘I don’t need a ride, give me ammunition. The fight is right here.’ But we also have neighbors to the north who need freedom and need to be liberated and we need that right here at home as well.”

Lauren Boebert told Fox Nation at CPAC that Canada needs to be "liberated" along with Ukraine. "We also have neighbors to the north who need freedom." pic.twitter.com/dymrCTRcxp — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) February 27, 2022

If you’re thinking: Wait a minute, that doesn’t seem like an apt comparison—you’re not alone. As Raw Story reported, Canadian MP Anthony Housefather took to Twitter to kindly let Boebert know that if she ever wants to know why what’s coming out of her mouth is gibberish, he’d be happy to give her a lesson in all things Canada. (He did, however, praise her for breaking with Donald Trump’s way of thinking for once—because Canadians are nice like that.)

Congresswoman @laurenboebert, while it’s good that you are not following the Trump line and are standing with #ukraine instead of #Putin it is sad to hear you compare free & democratic Canada to the invasion of Ukraine. If you would like to learn about Canada please reach out. https://t.co/6UEfAjdsPA — Anthony Housefather (@AHousefather) February 28, 2022

Bruce Heyman—the former U.S. ambassador to Canada—also called “dangerous” Boebert out on her bullsh*t, but wasn’t quite as nice about it. “Canada is our best friend-best trading partner- closest ally and should be treated as such.

Reckless, dangerous and crosses every line of diplomacy and decency. Boebert would have been expelled from the @GOP before Trump but now the darling of CPAC. Canada is our best friend-best trading partner- closest ally and should be treated as such. https://t.co/W4VJhE1ENO — Bruce A. Heyman (@BruceAHeyman) February 27, 2022

(Via HuffPost)