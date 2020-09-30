CNN
The first presidential debate was almost certainly the nastiest in history, starting off quiet but quickly descending into fighting and interjections, mostly from the incumbent, Donald Trump. Some of the jabs between the two were amusing; a flustered Biden at one point called him “man” and twice he called him a “clown.” But most of the time watching the debate was a profoundly annoying and noisy experience, with Trump barely letting Biden get five words in before interrupting him with jabs and insults.

But there was one interruption that was more horrifying than most, one that showed how heartless the sitting president can be. Biden was talking about our divided nation when he segued into a discussion on something close to his heart: the military. Both of Biden’s sons served at different points, including his late son Beau, whose unit was deployed overseas during the Iraq War. Trump has said many derogatory things, both on and off the record, about the military, in which he never served, infamously having repeatedly avoided service during the Vietnam War. Here’s where Biden went on the attack.

“The way you talk about the military, the way you talk about them being losers and being suckers,” he said to Trump. “My son was in Iraq. He spent a year there. He got the Bronze Star. He got the Conspicuous Service Medal. He was not a loser. He was a patriot. And the people left behind there were heroes.”

It’s around here that Trump started interrupting Biden’s talk about his late son and the troops, trying to bluster in with one of his attempted gotchas. “Really?” Trump said in defance. “Are you talking about Hunter?” Joe Biden: “I’m talking about my son Beau Biden!” President Trump: “I don’t know Beau. I know Hunter. Hunter got thrown out of the military. He was thrown out, dishonorably discharged.”

It’s true: Hunter Biden was discharged, though not dishonorably, and while battling a cocaine addiction. But ignoring that Trumpian embellishment, people online were disgusted that Trump would interrupt Biden talking about his late son by trying to falsely smear his other son.

Even if Trump hadn’t acted inhumanely, he was still wrong.

