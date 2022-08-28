Last week, Joe Biden announced he would be making the lives of millions of Americans much better, and Republicans could not be more angry. The president unveiled a comparatively modest form of student debt forgiveness. It won’t wipe it all out, as some had hoped, but it will still help an entire generation all but crippled by their decision to pursue higher education. This made the GOP mad — mad that people keep pointing out how many of them have had their own loans forgiven; mad that the government is doing something, anything to improve the lives of citizens; mad that the Democratic Party may have locked down the millennial and Gen Z vote.

But few conservatives were mad in as creative a fashion as Lauren Boebert. The firebrand, who dropped out of high school and wound up marrying a guy who exposes himself to women and terrifies their neighbors, went on Fox News to rant and rave about graduates not drowning in debt and ever-escalating interest they’ll never be able to pay off. She was also hopping mad that Biden called the MAGA wing of the Republican Party “semi-fascists.”

Lauren Boebert: “Joe Biden is robbing hard working Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.” pic.twitter.com/pgzTfQfnPX — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 27, 2022

“How the heck does Joe Biden call America First conservatives a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper?” she said. “He is the one who’s allowed millions to invade our southern border. He’s the one who is robbing hard-working Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.”

It’s the kind of outright homophobia — not even dog-whistling — that has returned to the GOP with a vengeance, and has all but killed their chances at appeasing younger, more diverse, more progressive voters. Indeed, Boebert is such a joke that her comments weren’t even seen as offensive. In fact, many thought “lesbian dance theory” sounds pretty rad.

Conservatives always frame objectively cool hypotheticals as the worst things ever. “Lesbian Dance Theory” sounds cool as shit, actually. https://t.co/DCaIRzOGsP — Caleb Dume (@pfunk1130) August 28, 2022

I’d love to teach at Lauren Boebert’s fake fantasy university. I’m excited to collaborate with colleagues in the Jill Johnston department of lesbian dance theory! https://t.co/o9csyHQJoz — rachel corbwomyn (@rachelcorbman) August 27, 2022

A lot of far right politicians end up saying stuff that just sounds like a movie I'd watch: lesbian dance theory, cyborg slaves of Satan, overeducated under-loved millennials microwaving dinner with their cats, etc. — Juliet Bennett Rylah (@JBRylah) August 28, 2022

This woman’s salary as a member of the US Congress is $174.000. I would much prefer my tax dollars forgive $10,000 of college loan debt for 17 degrees in “lesbian dance theory”. That sounds like a great investment in not only diversity, but also in the arts. https://t.co/lMw0P9a96v — Elle Chestnut 😎 (@CopperSorrel) August 28, 2022

Did somebody say "Lesbian Dance Theory?” pic.twitter.com/4BUMCRbBEW — Victor "Punch Nazis" Licata (@VictorLicata1) August 28, 2022

Others just made jokes.

yo she's just fucking nuts, man, you can't LEARN lesbian dance theory in school—what the hell!—you can only pick that shit up on the STREETS, everybody knows that https://t.co/6Vc3UeakL5 — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) August 28, 2022

Opinion | I am the chair of the Department of Lesbian Dance Theory at Oberlin. Here’s why I’ll be voting for Ron DeSantis in 2024. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) August 28, 2022

"I must study politics and war, that our sons may have liberty to study mathematics and philosophy. They will study geography, natural history and naval architecture, in order to give their children a right to study lesbian dance theory." -John Adams — allthefrensy (@allthefrensy) August 25, 2022

Lesbian Dance Theory be like pic.twitter.com/t6XIChVlm2 — Lädy Ä (@aphotomama) August 28, 2022

You know as soon as Lauren Boebert uttered the words Lesbian Dance Theory, Ron DeSantis drew up legislation to remove it from Florida schools, and GOP super PACs kicked in a shit ton of money. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 28, 2022

My small contribution to the embarrassment of Lauren Boebert. Lesbian dance theory, what a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/PyWga8mPeZ — President of Antifa (@alottounpack) August 28, 2022

So grateful that I get to put my lesbian dance theory degree to use every single day of my life. https://t.co/hOFHwy212i — Lauren Wolkstein (@laurenwolkstein) August 28, 2022

And some dwelled on Boebert’s hostility to education, even at the basic K-12 level.

Lauren Boebert would know that lesbian dance theory isn’t a degree if she was able to graduate high school. https://t.co/DAxMnajPid — The Jewish Ginger Resister (@JewishResister) August 28, 2022

In the meantime, summer’s almost over and universities are about to start their fall semesters, and it’s probably not too late to sign up for “Lesbian Dance Theory 101.”