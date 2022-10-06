Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert might not have a guaranteed path to reelection in her Colorado district. This pressure arrives not too long after the Rifle Republican lawmaker dealt with a lot of drama regarding her husband allegedly freaking their neighbors out and when her Shooter’s Grill restaurant lost its lease and had to close its doors. That joint grew infamous for Boebert’s encouragement of servers to carry guns on their person while doling out burgers, so it’s tied to her public image, but so is her combative nature, which recently reared its head in a congressional primary debate.

As ex-federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski posted on Twitter, the below clip shows how Boebert kicked off that mid-September event (where she was challenged by Democratic opponent Adam Frisch) by growing contentious with the moderator.

Lauren Boebert opens up her debate tonight by attacking the moderator. pic.twitter.com/ovtdwvJ657 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 11, 2022

Rolling Stone reported that the crowd booed Boebert as well. She reportedly spent plenty of time attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and in an odd twist, Boebert declared that the biggest weakness is D.C. “is that there’s not enough of me.”

Lauren Boebert tonight during debate: “Here’s the deal, in Washington, DC, the problem is there’s not enough of me.” pic.twitter.com/r4w5pcd0H4 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 11, 2022

As stated above, D.C. might have had enough of Boebert if her constituents lean the way that a new poll suggests. Axios reveals that the “little known” Frisch is right behind her and has effectively achieved a statistical tie with his opponent:

Boebert received support from 47% of likely voters, while Democrat Adam Frisch landed at 45% — making the race a statistical tie within the ±4.4 percentage point margin of error. The survey, taken Sept. 29–Oct. 2 by Keating Research, a Democratic firm and one of the most accurate pollsters in Colorado, represents a 5-point swing toward Frisch. In July, Boebert held a 49%-42% advantage.

From there, Axios notes that Boebert’s district generally leans red, but unaffiliated voters (in general) tend to shy away from her right-wing, gun-loving, Christian-nationalist stances. Those midterms land on November 8, so we won’t have to wait long to find out who pulls off this close competition.

(Via Axios)