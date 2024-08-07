Something about Emily In Paris still has me unable to stop clicking on every season despite the show being a giant fluff ball with occasional glitter tossed in for fun. That’s the case even when the show promises to include existential angst or straight-up conflict, and perhaps that sort of sugar-cookie vibe can be beneficial after consuming endless seasons of zombie and otherwise apocalyptic shows. Who knew?

Darren Star does it again, ladies and gentlemen. This season, Non-Chef Emily will apparently be working more closely (awkward!) with Hot Chef Gabriel, and their “chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star…” Alright, fair. These crazy adults might get a Michelin star before Carmy does, but nothing on EIP is meant to be taken seriously. And that’s fine!

After a new InStyle interview with Lily Collins, that life choice feels even more refreshing because Collins discussed how Emily’s bold and wild wardrobe actually helped her shed the remnants of an emotionally and verbally abusive relationship. She previously opened up about that part of her life in her memoir, 2017’s Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, and when the show began, being in Emily’s shoes brought back plenty for Collins since her ex had been critical of her wearing anything that would attract attention. And what follows next is far more profound than it might look at first glance:

“You can’t wear that, you can’t do that, you can’t say that,” Collins recalls when we talk. That experience kick-started what she calls a “dull period.” Collins stuck with muted tones, shying away from bold colors or anything too big or revealing. “I thought for a while that if you make yourself physically, with volume, appear bigger, then you’re taking up too much space,” she says.

It gets better: “Emily, in a lovely way, takes up so much space.” Yes, she went there: “I started to realize that I didn’t have to be afraid of color anymore.”

She’s not simply talking about clothing choices, but hey, an opportunity for newfound appreciation for Emily’s wardrobe is coming to Netflix soon when Emily In Paris‘ fourth season debuts on August 15.

(Via InStyle)