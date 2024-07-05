Paris is, in theory, the city of love, so it makes sense that Emily, of Emily in Paris fame, found love in Paris…though that love happened to be in the form of her downstairs neighbor who already had a committed girlfriend. Whoops! Over the next three seasons of secrets and broken pacts, the two have a rocky relationship. Turns out chefs do have sex. But actor Lucas Bravo insists that season four brings it to a whole new level.

Ahead of season four, Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo says that the two characters have a lot of growing up to do. “This season is all about maturity,” Bravo told Vogue. “We’re all so close now, and I’ve never been so close to Lily before in terms of what we brought to Gabriel and Emily. We really wanted to take it to the next level, not in terms of passion, but in terms of maturity and the connection between them.”

The last time we saw Emily and Gabriel, it was revealed that Gabriel’s ex Camille is pregnant, which puts a damper on the “will they/won’t they” we’ve all come to know and love. Bravo says that this is the time for the two to finally reach that point.

He continued, “There’s a lot of problems that weren’t addressed for three seasons which we’re confronting now. We’re finally communicating and fighting and addressing things. That was great to shoot. We have a few scenes like that where we’re yelling at each other, and at the end of the scene, Lily and I were like, ‘This is so fun!’ We said to Darren [Star, the show’s creator], ‘You need to write more fighting scenes.’ It was all this tension being released,” he said. There is certainly a lot of tension between the two, though not as much as some other chefs.

Despite the tension, Bravo says that Emily and Gabriel are meant to be, at least to him (and the TikTok crowd that has been churning out fan cams nonstop). “All I can tell you is that when I’m in Gabriel’s skin, I’m deeply, deeply in love with Emily. She’s the one—she’s my soulmate. So from Gabriel’s perspective, I think they’re meant to be together and I hope they will be. But from an outsider’s perspective, I think they need to communicate and be independent, and their relationship should be a bonus to them being separate individuals.”

Emily in Paris returns on August 15th.