If you swing at the primetime soap opera king, you best not… you catch my drift. Back when Emily In Paris first surfaced, Darren Star had to answer for the apparent, blissfully ignorant state of his American protagonist who moved to Paris without knowing more than a few words of French. A few years later, and the world seems fairly charmed by Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper, and even though the show is silly and bears no substance, that’s alright. Not everything needs to be nuanced, and Emily appears to be in on the joke to some degree, even while ducking criticism about receiving breezy renewals while other shows got the Netflix ax.

Yet it’s a charming show. The ensemble cast doles out endearing performances, and ultimately, the most controversial thing about this show would be the skillet scandal. Speaking of which, the Season 3 trailer has arrived with Chef Gabriel appearing to be sloshed while confessing to Emily that she’s “changed my life” before he passes out. And the new trailer, above, shows that Emily dropped a Golden Girls reference, so we can infer that they’re “friends.” Ouch? She’s got Alfie now, and Gabriel’s been wavering with Camille, so f*** him. Let’s do the synopsis thing:

One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.

Gotta love Emily’s confession of “existential angst” while Sylvie calls that an American attitude. (See, they’re in on the joke.)

Emily In Paris returns on December 21.