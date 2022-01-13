lindsey-graham-top.jpg
An Old Lindsey Graham Tweet Is Biting Him In The Butt After He Threatened Mitch McConnell For Not Supporting Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has made no secret (especially in recent months) of criticizing Trump’s actions during the Jan. 6 MAGA insurrection. This has not gone over well with Senator Lindsey Graham, who’s still inexplicably worshipping at the altar of a voted-out president who’s still (falsely) insisting that he won the election. Graham even delivered a skeevy “I miss Trump” that looked vaguely like a hostage video, but these days, he’s not seeming conflicted at all.

Graham appeared on Fox News to speak with Sean Hannity on Wednesday night. The host groused over the “swampiness” of McConnell, and Graham made his position known, essentially with a threat to McConnell’s position. “If you want to be a Republican leader in the House or the Senate, you have to have a working relationship with Trump,” Graham declared while adding that Trump would definitely get the 2024 GOP nom. “Im not going to vote for anybody that can’t have a working relationship with Trump.”

So Graham and Hannity are basically telling McConnell to “bend the knee” to a leader who’s taken his party into far-right, alienating territory.

As a result, a certain 2016 tweet from Graham himself — “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it” — is now back in circulation.

Granted, the quote never really went away, and it likely never will disappear, at least not until Graham (if ever) leaves the Senate (or denounces Trump, which probably will never happen).

