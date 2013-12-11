Liveblog Reminder: ‘Arrow’ Wraps Up The Year With ‘Three Ghosts’

The second part of the two-part “mid-season finale” on Arrow rolls out tonight. And it picks up with Ollie in a bad way and Barry Allen being trusted rather implicitly for something pretty serious. A recap of what’s been going on, under the jump.
- This universe’s version of Solomon Grundy, called the Acolyte, has been stealing the necessary components to make Venom for Alderdouche, aka Brother Blood.
- Barry Allen debuts, promptly hits it off with Felicity, and turns out to have a personal stake in what’s going on…which Ollie uses to pull a total beaver dam on Felicity, which is lame since he categorically shot her down. He also tends to have lightning flashing whenever he’s nearby, for some inexplicable reason.
- Ollie spends most of the episode getting his ass kicked in some way, shape, or form, capping it off by getting pumped full of some toxin that was improperly stored. Although considering the Starling City Police Department, we probably shouldn’t be surprised that nobody in Starling City caps off their sharps.
- Roy used to be a sidekick, and then he got an arrow to the knee. Courtesy of Ollie, who you kind of can’t blame for being sick of Roy’s crap. Unfortunately, that doesn’t end well for Roy in other respects.
- Moira discovers being a terrorist and more or less directly responsible for the deaths of hundreds does little to endear you to society’s elite. She also manages to stand off Malcolm, who is back to drag Thea off somewhere, presumably to train her to kill. Sadly, Malcolm doesn’t take Laurelbadger instead. He just makes some vague threats and leaves.
- And on Flashback Island, Deathstroke, excuse me, Slade gets pumped full of said rage juice, bleeds out of the eyes, and dies. Considering Manu Bennett is a member of the cast and has a contrast, this will likely stick like eggs on Teflon. Especially since the results of the serum are, more or less, Deathstroke’s powers.
As for this episode, considering it’s December and the title, we’re assuming Ollie will be spending a fair chunk of it tripping, and probably dealing with past regrets. Because it just wouldn’t be an episode of Arrow without a guilt trip. Or three! Place your bets as to when in the episode Tommy pops up below, and come back for all the fun tonight at 8pm EST.
I think I’m going bi-polar watching this episode. First I was all like “this is the most bullshit medical writing ever put on film” then I was “SLADE WITH A MOTHERFUCKING EYEPATCH, HELL YES.”
Also, I absolutely love the bait and switch of the particle accelerator not being the actual cause of Flash, but going with the crazy lighting and chemicals origin.
WOW! WOW! WOW! Loved it.
Just finished it, and holy crap. That was 8 levels of awesome. I’m not even a Flash fan, and I’m stoked for his show.
Now THAT’S how you do mid-season finale, dammit.
Just watching this, and GAWDDAMNIT, LAUREL.
I’m wondering about how Super Slade / Malcom / Ras Al Guhl all factor into the rest of this season.
I like how Grundy was alluded to when Ollie said, “Gold, dead on Saturday, buried on Sunday.”
Well, that was my first time live participating, instead of just reading through the commentary as I watched it on delay. It’s fun, but distracting. It’s not like doing live wrestling, where it doesn’t matter if you miss a detail.
Although I definitely have to start using my tablet instead of my phone. I don’t know if it’s the Dolphin browser, or the keyboard, but typing comments on that is a pain.
Guys… Will Arrow a CW show of all things actually break the “Summer Glau Curse”?
took me too long to find, but I stand by it.
I LOL’d.
What do you think this is, a Mark Millar comic?
So we have to wait until next fall to see Barry again? That sucks, especially since Felicity didnt get laid.
I’m hoping he shows up, and they still tie it into his own series.
And now he’ll be too quick to enjoy it.
He was supposed to come back for the 21st ep to get introduced as Flash, but now they’re apparently scrapping that and going straight to pilot for a new Flash show.
Though I still wish they’ll bring him in that episode, and make a pilot in medias res kinda style, with minimal explanation, as if we actually had brains.
Seriously. And now Barry’s… well, you know.
Damn, that’s how you do a mid-season finale. That could have been a full finale. Why is Shield so awful in comparison?
Let’s try and give SHIELD a little bit of time. Arrow certainly didn’t hit its stride until the latter half of the first season.
I’m guessing what it is is that Arrow doesn’t have a committee breathing down its neck. SHIELD definitely has network/Disney problems.
No more visible wires and iPhone app explosions, that’s for sure.
it infuriates me how mediocre that show is compared to Arrow. Imagine what this show would do with Shield’s budget.
That’s something I ask myself every Tuesday.
It just struck me that, like, half this show’s audience will have no idea why Barry got struck by lightning or why that’s significant.
But esopillar he was like totally all about the color Green… And isnt there a Green Flashlight, or something… I think they like talked about him on BBT once or something.
So this guy, Barry, saw a bright FLASH of light, and when the FLASH k iced out his power, he was struck by a FLASHing bolt of lightning?
GUYS, I THINK HE BECOMES ROBIN!
They will think “ohh poor Felicity she likes a guy and he dies in a lightning storm”
It’ll be like a bolt out of nowhere.
Teenage girls are a huuuuuuge part of this show’s audience apparently. Like, to the point that they’ve started buying comics.
I know enough to know why it’s significant, like most of the references. But I think it’s awesome that the show is subtle enough for newcomers. It all still feels like fanservice.
Surely Not
Loved it.
mmmmmm…nah. I’ll stick with the guyiner
Nice finishing touch to the episode.
Yep.
Great fucking episode!
Agreed. Good fights, lots of great plot reveals, and we know Slade is pissed.
Finally!
So are they gonna start his pilot from that point or…?
I assume so. It’s definitely an odd way to wrap up his plotline. I’m assuming Felicity will visit in Central City for an episode or something.
uhhhhh
There ya go.
Shazam!
LOL what the hell
Lol at the greying hair on Slade
In casting for Alerdouche did they try to find someone who looked like Ted Cruise?
Krakoom!
Seriously, though, you guys. Felicity In A Red Dress.
You’re a gentleman and a scholar and I’m a poor judge of character.
Some good stuff here [fuckyeahfelicitysmoak.tumblr.com]
HUGE props for revealing the bug bad. More than I can say for Shield. I was hoping to see Arnim Zola or something…
“Shado! But we were going to have children! Named Jericho! And Grant!”
I get that you have superhuman strength, but why break the gun in half?
Hell, wouldn’t you? If I’m being honest, if I got superstrength probably the first thing I’d do is see what I could break.
Khali Ma Khali Ma Khali Ma!
Some Mortal Kombat shit right there.
DID HE JUST RIP A DUDE’S HEART OUT?!
Superslade
Eye patch bitches!
Oh, for Christ’s sake, Slade. Just kill him.
I love Manu Bennett so much.
I do now demand Lucy Lawless show up after the break.
Business Slade?!
This is one of the best adaptations of Charles Dickins Christmas Carol that I have ever seen.
Why are you being 1/2 coy about this show?
yeah, it’s not like his voice isn’t easy to distinguish
Nevermind.
YES
Hi, Slade, nice to see you.
Slade?
WHAT.
So, is this a Smallville-esque memory failure?
So, who votes for a guy with the last name “Blood?”
I’m assuming the Tommy hallucination happened in the moment while Ollie was dazed, like a mini-dream in his head.
Kind of like how it can seem like hours pass in a short nap.
I dunno, I’m willing to cut the show some slack, what with the Grundy goodness.
I wish Ghost Tommy would have visited Laurel. That would have been hilarious.
Oh, we can dream.
Hmm. Science stuff got on the right side of Cyrus’ face.