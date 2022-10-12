Luckiest Girl Alive
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ (Starring Mila Kunis) Prompted A Flurry Of Alarmed Viewers Asking Why Netflix Didn’t Give A ‘Trigger Warning’

Mila Kunis stars in The Luckiest Girl Alive, a Netflix film that adapts a novel by Jessica Knoll. If one hasn’t read the book (which is quite graphic at times) and only viewed the trailer, one could be forgiven for assuming that this could be a hybrid of a romantic drama with Gone Girl-esque tones. (That’s not the case.) The trailer stays very vague and only alludes to “an incident” experienced in high school by Mila’s character, TifAni FaNelli (her given name is not the source of the drama, although it arguably could be part of it). She restyles herself as a New York-based writer (Ani) with a glossy exterior appearance and a wealthy fiancé (Finn Whitrock).

The trailer seems to promise a punchy protagonist who will light the world on fire by making something of herself by acquiring a dream life that, presumably, no one would have expected that she could achieve. Here’s that trailer because it really does appear to promise something different than what the movie delivers.

No trigger warning exists for Luckiest Girl Alive before it streams on Netflix. And let’s just say that Mila’s character is a survivor. She not only lived through a mass shooting as a teenager (Scoot McNairy plays her teacher, a genuinely good dude) but also multiple rapes by fellow classmates. Ani’s nursing an eating disorder as well, but man, the sexual assault scenes are disturbing, as well as her PTSD from everything that Ani endured as a teen.

Many social media users do seem to overall enjoy the movie, but they also have a real issue with the film’s surprise triggers, and they’re calling Netflix out for failing to be more forthright about the movie’s subject matter.

Trigger Warning: Luckiest Girl Alive is currently streaming on Netflix.

