That ’70s Show was a hit TV show. Black Swan was nominated for a bunch of Oscars, including Best Picture. And Ted and Forgetting Sarah Marshall made well over $100 million at the box office. But in terms of popularity and longevity, voicing Meg on Family Guy is probably the biggest role in Mila Kunis‘ career.

Kunis did one of those retrospective videos with Vanity Fair where she discussed how she got involved with the animated series. “I remember my manager at the time being like, ‘There’s a show called Family Guy.’ The actress [Lacey Chabert] quit because she didn’t find the show to be in line with her ethical beliefs. You wanna audition for it?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s the show?’ It hadn’t aired yet,” she said. Kunis was a nervous teen at the time, and she remembers creator Seth MacFarlane telling her to “slow down.”

She continued:

“I guess I naturally speak really fast. When I record now, I’m really good at knowing to slow down. But when you’re 15, you just wanna get this ball rolling. You’re like, ‘I got places to be, people to see. Let’s go, go, go.’ And so for whatever reason, MacFarlane was down enough to be like, ‘Slow down, slow down.’ Because he easily could have easily hired anybody to do the voice.”

Over 20 years later, Kunis still has the “the greatest job ever” (and a pretty great bank account) thanks to that tip. You can watch the video above.