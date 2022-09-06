Mila Kunis makes oodles of money voicing Meg Griffin on Family Guy. Possibly because of that, and because she’s busy raising millions to help the people of Ukraine, the actress really only stars in one movie a year. In 2022, that honor belongs to Luckiest Girl Alive, a mystery based on author Jessica Knoll’s New York Times bestselling novel.

In the trailer above, Ani (Kunis) is getting married and has her dream job (but not the most “amazing” job ever) at the New York Times. “I am this close to the life no one thought I deserved,” she says. But when she runs into a filmmaker who’s making a documentary about “the incident” that happened to her during high school, her seemingly perfect life begins to unravel. Did I mention The Luckiest Girl Alive also stars Scoot McNairy? The lucky ones were the Scoots we made along the way.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Based on the best-selling novel, Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a sharp-tongued New Yorker appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

Luckiest Girl Alive hits Netflix on October 7.