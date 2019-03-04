Getty Image

Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star Luke Perry passed away on Monday following his hospitalization last week for a massive stroke at age 52. Production on the CW series where he played Archie’s father, Fred Andrews, has shut down for the day following the shattering news with producers paying tribute to the actor as a “father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast” who was “incredibly generous” and “infused the set with love and kindness.”

Both to the current generation and previous ones, Perry will always be 90210‘s Dylan McKay, who was arguably Generation X’s answer to James Dean. He was impossibly, effortlessly cool and set hearts aflutter throughout the series’ 10 seasons. While his career never stalled in the aftermath of the teen soap opera, a new generation grew to appreciate Perry’s presence with Riverdale‘s continued success. Fans will also see him on the big screen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in July, but clearly, Perry was taken away too soon, and there’s an enormous outpouring after the sad news.

90210 co-star Ian Ziering Instagrammed an image of his longtime friend. “I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years,” Zierling wrote. “May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.”