On Thursday, TMZ reported that Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star Luke Perry had been hospitalized following a reportedly “massive” stroke. The details of the actor’s hospitalization remain unconfirmed, but Deadline has corroborated Perry’s emergency room visit. TMZ has since indicated that the actor was placed into a medically induced coma.

The news of the actor’s hospitalization and reported coma comes the day after he and many of his original Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars announced in conjunction with Fox that they would be reviving the classic series this summer, albeit with a twist. Instead of simply picking up with the main characters decades later, the revival would see Perry and company playing “heightened versions of themselves” as they try to shop a 90210 revival around Hollywood.

Ian Ziering, the Sharknado star who’s also participating in the 90210 revival, reacted to the news of Perry’s hospitalization on Instagram. “No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news,” he wrote. “Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery.”