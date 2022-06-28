Republicans aren’t just coming for abortions. They’re also still waging attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community. Some have zeroed in on drag queens, claiming, quite madly, that they should be kept far from children. (Just wait till they learn there’s a fair amount of Looney Tunes shorts where Bugs poses as a lady rabbit.) One of them is Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate in Arizona…who is alleged to have been longtime friends with a drag queen. But when a Fox News anchor asked her about it, she threw a total hissy fit.

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has a tantrum on Fox News after Bret Baier won't validate her blatant lies about voter fraud. pic.twitter.com/JOwWb7EMKf — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) June 27, 2022

Lake was being interviewed by Bret Baier, one of the more rational-ish Fox News personalities. After she tried to push some 2020 voter fraud lies, Baier tried to change the subject, asking her to simply comment on what Rick Stevens, a Phoenix-based drag queen, claimed, namely that they were friends for 20 years and he even did a show at her home. Stevens even produced pictures of them together, beaming. But instead of providing her side of the story, she blew up on Baier.

“I actually do care to address that,” Lake told him, then proceeded to not do so. “But I’m really shocked. I’m actually appalled that Fox News would take a defamatory story like that — and we are pursuing legal action against this drag queen — I’m appalled that you would bring that up when you have not talked about our stolen election.”

When Baier pointed out that they did just discuss that subject, Lake snapped back, “I’m a little disappointed in Fox. I thought you were a little better than CNN.”

All Lake would say on the matter was that she’d “covered” Stevens (whatever that means) for 20 years, but denied he’d ever been in her home. When Baier asked her to explain the photos of the two of them, she changed the subject to 2,000 Mules, the latest Dinesh D’Souza propaganda doc that’s been so discredited not even Fox News will cover it. She never explained the photos, instead repeating over and over again how “appalled” she was that Fox News would ask her about an issue that might make her look hypocritical.

(Via The Daily Beast)