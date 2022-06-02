Brandi Carlile’s Daughter Couldn’t Mention Her Parents In Class Due To Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

Known for her philanthropy and outspokenness on social justice matters, Brandi Carlile is an ardent opponent of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which was passed in Florida last month. She even delayed the release of her Proud Sparkling Rosé, as part of her XOBC wine collection, following the passing of the bill.

She spoke about her wine in an interview with Billboard, as well as how the “Don’t Say Gay” bill has affected her and her family. When her seven-year-old daughter, Evangeline, was named student of the month at her Florida school, she was excited to talk about her moms, until Carlile had realized Evangeline couldn’t disclose Carlile’s marriage to her wife, Catherine Shepherd.

“I suddenly realized that whole thing was against the rules in Florida,” Carlile said. “I don’t want that to be the reality for my child — but I don’t think there’s a difference between my child and anybody else’s.”

Since the passing of “Don’t Say Gay,” 100% of profits from the XOBC wine collection go toward LGBTQ+ organizations fighting discriminatory bills.

“We’re blinded by this insatiable need to do the right thing,” said Shepherd. “[Carlile’s fans] expect a certain level of thought that goes into everything Brandi lends her name to.”