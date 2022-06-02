Brandi Carlile Grammys 2022
Getty Image
Indie

Brandi Carlile’s Daughter Couldn’t Mention Her Parents In Class Due To Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

by: InstagramTwitter

Known for her philanthropy and outspokenness on social justice matters, Brandi Carlile is an ardent opponent of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which was passed in Florida last month. She even delayed the release of her Proud Sparkling Rosé, as part of her XOBC wine collection, following the passing of the bill.

She spoke about her wine in an interview with Billboard, as well as how the “Don’t Say Gay” bill has affected her and her family. When her seven-year-old daughter, Evangeline, was named student of the month at her Florida school, she was excited to talk about her moms, until Carlile had realized Evangeline couldn’t disclose Carlile’s marriage to her wife, Catherine Shepherd.

“I suddenly realized that whole thing was against the rules in Florida,” Carlile said. “I don’t want that to be the reality for my child — but I don’t think there’s a difference between my child and anybody else’s.”

Since the passing of “Don’t Say Gay,” 100% of profits from the XOBC wine collection go toward LGBTQ+ organizations fighting discriminatory bills.

“We’re blinded by this insatiable need to do the right thing,” said Shepherd. “[Carlile’s fans] expect a certain level of thought that goes into everything Brandi lends her name to.”

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
On The Up: The Must Hear Emerging Artists This Month
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×