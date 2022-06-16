What happened to Ann Coulter? By that we mean, when did she start being the (very occasional) voice of reason in the GOP? In the aughts, she was the Republican Party’s most incendiary commentator. Jump a decade and a half, and she’s an anti-Trumpist, as well as one of the few people, in either party, who thinks Joe Biden handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan well. Now she’s coming for an old flame.

On Wednesday, Coulter wrote a piece called “Dinesh’s Stupid Movie,” referring to 2,000 Mules, the latest film from far right pundit Dinesh D’Souza. This one adds to pile of incoherent voter fraud nonsense by misrepresenting geotracking data, supposedly identifying the routes of liberal activists delivering multiple ballots to drop boxes in 2020, and arriving at unsupported, batty conclusions. It’s been so roundly debunked that not even Fox News is buying it. Bill Barr even used it as a punchline in his Jan. 6 committee testimony, enraging Steve Bannon.

Well, Coulter wasn’t having it either, even though she once dated the director. “The movie tells Trump diehards (a dwindling crowd) that their man probably DID win the 2020 election!” she writes. She then further debunks his sloppy reasoning, pointing out that cellphone tracking “isn’t precise enough to distinguish between liberal activists stuffing drop boxes, and store owners, police officers, delivery men and others who have perfectly legitimate reasons to be within a few yards of the same drop box every day.”

Coulter also argues that Trump lost the election himself, partly because he “blew off the signature promise of his campaign: the wall.” (She seemed to find this genuinely disappointing, in case you were worried you were agreeing too much with Ann Coulter.)

She concludes, “Instead of a 49-state landslide and two decades of peace and prosperity, we’d have gotten a D’Souza conspiracy movie about how the Democrats cheated.”

Coulter didn’t spend the entire column dragging D’Souza. She devoted the opening stretch to reports that Trump fleeced his supporters with a nonexistent fund to overturn the election, spending the cash on other things, including himself. And he wasn’t the only MAGA grifter in her eyes:

And let’s not forget Steve Bannon’s “We Build the Wall” swindle; Trump sending out a fundraising appeal to raise funds for his new private plane; and a Trump-affiliated organization paying Kimberly Guilfoyle $60,000 to give a two-minute speech on Jan. 6 (introducing her fiance, Don Jr.). Every time you think you have your arms fully around Trump’s con, you realize it’s unfathomably more cynical and far-reaching than you could have imagined. Is there anyone in Trump World who isn’t trying fleece the Deplorables? Haven’t they suffered enough?

Anyway, looks like D’Souza’s lost both Fox News and Ann Coulter, which is perhaps the only impressive thing about his new movie.

(Via Mediaite)