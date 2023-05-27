Donald Trump has a history of scamming his own supporters, begging them for money for causes then pocketing the cash for himself. Hell, he even got into the NFT game. Inevitably others have tried to do the same. NBC News has unearthed a new swindle: It’s called “Trump Bucks,” and it’s a new currency that, its peddlers claim, will net them big profits over time. In reality, though, they’re utterly worthless.

Alert if you purchased any of the TRB SYSTEMS ITEMS, YOU GOT SCAMMED. THE TRB VOUCHERS, DJT GOLDEN CHECKS, DJT DIAMOND CHECKS, TRB GOLDEN CHECKS have no monetary values they are COMMEMORATIVE ONLY. — John Amann (@JohnAma34828664) February 3, 2023

NBC News spoke to one John Amann, a Trump supporter who bought $2,200 worth of the currency, which comes festooned with images of the former president. Trump Bucks are hocked in ads on far right crevices like Telegram. The fine print says they’re mere memorabilia. But that’s the fine print. Most of the dozens of people who invested in Trump Bucks may not have seen that. Instead, they believed something else, as per NBC News:

Those who buy these items, the ads from Patriots Dynasty, Patriots Future and USA Patriots suggest, will be rewarded when Trump unveils a new monetary system that will turn these products into legal tender worth far more than the purchase price.

Invest in a TRB membership card “issued by Donald Trump,” the ads from Patriots Dynasty, Patriots Future and USA Patriots claim, and the purchaser who spent, say, $99.99 on a “$10,000 Diamond Trump Bucks” bill will be able to cash it in for $10,000 at major banks and retailers like Walmart, Costco and Home Depot.

That, purchasers of Trump Bucks have found, is not the case. Instead, when people like Amann went to a bank to exchange their Trump Bucks for American dollars, they were met with bewildered stares: The Trump Bucks are worth didley-squat.

To make matters even more chilling, ads feature AI-generated sound and image, in which it appears Trump himself is endorsing the scam. In one, Trump can be heard saying, “Let’s make America wealthy again.” That was created by AI.

So watch out, Trump supporters. The former (and possibly future) president you love may be a possible criminal was found guilty of defamation and sexual misconduct. But even he wouldn’t create a fake currency.

(Via NBC News)