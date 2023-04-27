We live in a world where Ron DeSantis could one day actually debate Joe Biden. Granted, there is no telling what will happen between now and 2024. Perhaps a GOP dark horse candidate will come save the party from nominating either Trump or DeSantis, but for the time being, the latter’s ongoing feud with The Walt Disney Company is proving to be a source of chaos.

Most recently, the conglomerate went nuclear with a lawsuit because the Florida governor is beefing so hard over Disney refusing to climb onboard his campaign to discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community (by way of the legislation known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill). In doing so, the tourism mainstay accused DeSantis and his oversight board of jeopardizing Disney’s business in the state and attempt to ruin its economic future as well.

Marco Rubio took his time in reacting to the mess in his state and has finally waded into the arena. Mind you, this is the same senator who recently got trounced when he mocked the U.S. military over an LGBTQ+ poetry night, so it says plenty that he thinks DeSantis needs to reel his feud back. Rubio made clear that he feels like Disney might have too much government-like power in Florida, but he still believes that DeSantis is setting a bad precedent and could make businesses second-guess coming to Florida in the future:

“I think where it gets problematic in the eyes of some people is where you start creating the idea — and I’m not say that we’re there yet as a state — but the idea that somehow, like, if you run crossways with us politically with whoever’s in charge, you may wind up in the crosshairs of the legislature for political purposes to make a statement at you. “I do worry that if this happens too many times, businesses that are thinking of coming to Florida are saying, ‘Maybe we don’t wanna go there because if we get into a firestorm with them politically, they’re gonna come after our business.'”

Money talks. Rubio seems confident that this feud won’t inspire Disney parks to pick up and move to another state (although North Carolina would certainly welcome them with open arms), but this does not send a wonderful message for the future. It really only says that DeSantis is desperately attempting to win over a few voters, and at a great expense for the Sunshine State.