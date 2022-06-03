Marjorie Taylor Greene of the Jewish space-laser rant (her conspiracy theory about how California wildfires start) gets very upset when journalists mention her Jewish space-laser rant. Yet she is now ranting with a similar mindset about school shootings, which she says happen because people aren’t embracing fascism and white supremacy. Or something like that.

To that end, the QAnon cheerleader posted a video, in which she addresses the Ulvade mass school shooting that saw a lone gunman kill 19 children after purchasing an AR-15-style rifle on his 18th birthday. The subject hasn’t been handled well by the usual GOP suspects (because they love that gun-lobby money), but Greene’s reaching a whole, far-right new level with her rant about how only “Christian nationalism” can end these shootings. She further declared, “Nationalism is a good thing.” Then she added, “We should be proud of an America First nationalism” while urging people to not be afraid of what’s essentially fascism.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has leaned fully into nationalism: “Nationalism is a good thing.” “We should be proud of an America First nationalism.” “Christian nationalism” is not “something to be scared of.” pic.twitter.com/JUhz31dxSW — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 3, 2022

Naturally, people pushed back hard at the “dimwitted twit” for essentially stepping up for the KKK and Nazism under another label. First up, though, was the VoteVets organization, a group of progressive veterans who called out Christian nationalism as “completely incompatible with the values of our military, and our country, given our 1st amendment,” especially considering that service people of other faiths consistently step up to defend the United States.

We have Muslims, Jews, Buddhists, Hindus, Sikhs and more who serve in uniform and put their lives on the line for our flag. "Christian nationalism" is completely incompatible with the values of our military, and our country, given our 1st amendment. pic.twitter.com/DcUxAHAL78 — VoteVets (@votevets) June 3, 2022

Christian nationalism is fascism and is absolutely something we should be scared of. — Erie Siobhan 🇺🇸 (@ErieNotEerie) June 3, 2022

The dimwitted twit, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is touting Christian Nationalism. Need I remind you that she was the keynote speaker at a NAZI rally in February. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 3, 2022

We aren’t afraid of Christian nationalism. We are disgusted by it. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) June 3, 2022

Christian Nationalism IS THE FUCKING KKK — Saint Brian The Godless (@AWorldOutOfMind) June 3, 2022

Christian Nationalism is Fascism wrapped in a flag, carrying the cross. I'll repeat what the FBI has already told us, Christian Nationalism and Right Wing Extremism is the greatest domestic threat to our country. — modern man (@tooronlists) June 3, 2022

Terms like Christian Nationalism and "American First" attempt to disguise 21st century fascism & unfettered systematic racism. Those who identify with these terms lack moral creditability as they use religion and country to justify historical terror, bigotry, and violence. 1/3 — Shuwaski Young for Congress (@shuwaskiyoung) June 3, 2022

When Marjorie Taylor Greene tells you Christian nationalism is a “good thing,” consider first that the source is a monster. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) June 3, 2022

Yep, this is all coming from a sitting congresswoman. The midterms should be a telling moment for Georgia voters.