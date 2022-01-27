US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, speaks about what she says happened during the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 6, 2022
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Viral

Marjorie Taylor Greene Smiled Awkwardly While Being Called ‘An Embarrassment To The State Of Georgia’ On Live TV

by:

“Speechless” isn’t generally a word one associates with perpetually butthurt Marjorie Taylor Greene. But it’s truly the best way to describe the controversial Georgia representative and noted conspiracy theorist’s reaction to being called out by a fellow Georgian while she was taking live calls on Night Talk, a talk show on UCTV, a Georgia cable access network.

Greene surprised pretty much everyone when she just sat idly by and listened to a caller note how terrible she is at her job. As Raw Story reports, the unnamed caller was short and direct with her comments when she called into the show to declare: “I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden. [Marjorie Taylor Greene] is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia.”

While Greene didn’t say anything, she smirked and threw enough side-eye at the camera to make it clear that she wasn’t amused. Go ahead and bask in this highly unusual moment.

10c72197a5fc790ba22c598ff150f2c3.jpg
Screen shot via UCTV

While the co-hosts weren’t about to censor anyone’s opinion, they did want to sort of have the back of their unpredictable guest, so noted, “Well, we all have our opinions.”

“Amen to that,” said the caller. “And I’ve got mine.”

You can watch the clip below:

(Via Raw Story)

×