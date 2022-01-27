“Speechless” isn’t generally a word one associates with perpetually butthurt Marjorie Taylor Greene. But it’s truly the best way to describe the controversial Georgia representative and noted conspiracy theorist’s reaction to being called out by a fellow Georgian while she was taking live calls on Night Talk, a talk show on UCTV, a Georgia cable access network.

Greene surprised pretty much everyone when she just sat idly by and listened to a caller note how terrible she is at her job. As Raw Story reports, the unnamed caller was short and direct with her comments when she called into the show to declare: “I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden. [Marjorie Taylor Greene] is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia.”

While Greene didn’t say anything, she smirked and threw enough side-eye at the camera to make it clear that she wasn’t amused. Go ahead and bask in this highly unusual moment.

While the co-hosts weren’t about to censor anyone’s opinion, they did want to sort of have the back of their unpredictable guest, so noted, “Well, we all have our opinions.”

“Amen to that,” said the caller. “And I’ve got mine.”

You can watch the clip below:

Not all heroes wear capes. pic.twitter.com/oLDU3Ej34n — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 26, 2022

(Via Raw Story)